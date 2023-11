Cape Coral’s Planning and Zoning Commission discussed an amendment revising the development cap table for the Pine Island Road District by removing all development caps on retail, office, warehousing square footage and hotel rooms during a Wednesday special meeting. The proposed amendment also increases the development cap for residential units from 5,030 units to 8,615 units.

The Pine Island Road District was established in 2002 and bisects the city, comprising about 2,600 acres. The roadway is the primary east-west corridor in the city.

