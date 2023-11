Q: What is going on with Onyx on Santa Barbara Boulevard? This construction started years ago. Now it is an eyesore with more new construction going on around it. How is the builder able to walk away? Do you know the status? Thanks. — Mary Ellen Bonelli, Naples

A: The builder hasn’t walked away from the stalled Onyx townhome project in East Naples, but the future of the condominium development remains uncertain.

“The developer ran into financial problems and, while he was working on that, his permits expired,” said Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.