Jennifer Erin Bone (left) and Morris Riley Jr. (right) mug shot. CREDIT: CCSO

Authorities made the Collier County streets a bit safer after confiscating enough fentanyl to kill almost 14,000 people in two different busts.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Erin Bone, 43, had 22.5 grams of fentanyl in her backpack, enough to kill 11,250 people. The drugs were found when she was arrested and charged with battery related to an Immokalee disturbance.

Later, authorities stopped Morris Riley, Jr.’s car while driving 75 mph in the 45 mph posted speed limit on DeSoto Boulevard. Deputies said they discovered cocaine and fentanyl inside of his vehicle.

The fentanyl discovered inside Riley Jr.’s car weighed 4.8 grams. While it’s a small amount, it can potentially kill 2,400 people.

“We are on a mission to remove fentanyl from Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Getting these drugs off the street is a win for our community.”

Riley Jr., 28, and Bone each face charges of trafficking fentanyl – 4 grams or more.

Riley Jr., who is a convicted felon, also faces possession of a controlled substance, cocaine and driving on a suspended license charges.