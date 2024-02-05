Collier County man accused of possessing enough fentanyl to kill 5,500

Richard Curtis Price mugshot. CREDIT: CCSO

A Collier County man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 5,500 people.

According to the Collier County Sherrif’s Office, Richard Curtis Price, 58, was charged with fentanyl trafficking, along with other narcotic-related offenses, after his Saturday arrest.

“This arrest is a great example of proactive policing by our deputies who are working hard every day to keep fentanyl out of Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Deputies said they found 11 grams of fentanyl on Price after authorities took him into custody.

Deputies also found methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia in Price’s satchel.

One kilogram of fentanyl can potentially kill half a million people, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

CCSO introduced the Laced & Lethal campaign, which is the most comprehensive safety initiative in Collier County’s history.

