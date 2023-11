Charlotte County Sheriff’s, along with Englewood fire are investigating a house fire that occurred Tuesday morning. Credit: WINK

The Englewood Fire Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in Englewood East.

The house fire located at 11513 Willmington Blvd was reported to authorities at approximately 4:30 a.m., Tuesday.

CCSO reports that one man was inside the home at the time of the fire and has been transported to Blake Memorial Hospital to be treated for burns.

According to CCSO, minor interior damage to the structure of the home was caused by the fire.

The state fire marshal will cover this investigation. The cause of the fire is still unknown.