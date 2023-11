A cold snap in Southwest Florida has temperatures dropping to the upper 40s, bringing mixed feelings about the sudden weather change.

This is the second coldest day of the year, as recorded temperatures closely match the previous coldest day of the year, Jan. 27.

WINK News asked some people about their opinions on the bone-chilling weather.

“It’s not really that cold to be honest with you. I’m from New York so I am used to it this is beautiful weather actually. I’m tired of the heat,” said Fort Myers resident Kevin Philips.

Philips told WINK News that he moved down to Florida around two years ago.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy morning with breezy conditions and chilly temperatures. Clouds will move south. We’ll see a partly cloudy and beautiful afternoon. Highs in the lower – mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool morning. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s – low 80s.

Friday: Milder start to the day. Lows in the low to mid-60s. We’ll see a warmer afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-80s.