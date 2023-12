Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is the most frequently committed and deadliest crime in the United States.

To bring awareness to driving under the influence, December is national 3D month, meaning drinking, drugs and distracted driving. The Florida Highway Patrol is upping it to 4D by adding drowsy driving.

“Keep in mind turning up the radio, getting a cup of coffee, rolling down the window is not a replacement for adequate, needed sleep to be a safe driver,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno.

Bueno says 4D crashes are preventable.

As of Nov. 4, Lee County had 92 deaths in 2023 on the roadways, and impaired driving is one of the main reasons for traffic crashes.

In 2021, Florida saw more than 3,500 fatal crashes, of which 407 were alcohol-related.

“Unfortunately, one poor decision can result in a tragedy. Having to tell a parent, a husband or wife that their precious gift, their loved one, is not coming home is certainly heartbreaking,” said Bueno, “so give the gift of safety this year. It’s a gift to yourself. It’s a gift to your family. It’s a gift to all of our families, because all of our families are using the very same roads.”

Bueno also wants to remind drivers to buckle up, wear your seatbelt and move over for first responders. He said law enforcement will be out patrolling 24/7 during the holiday season.