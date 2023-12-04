Naples Pride Fest 2024 approved by Naples City Council

Members of City Council approved Naples Pride Fest at Cambier Park for 2024.

The event will still be held outside at Cambier Park, but the drag shows are being moved to a private facility inside the Naples Women’s Center.

“It is very good news,” said Cori Craciun, executive director of Naples Pride. “I also feel like maybe things are starting to shift a little bit for the better.”

The motion passed unanimously at Monday’s Naples city council meeting.

“I always felt we really had a very good relationship with the city and with the community at large,” said Craciun. “And really, until last year, when the problems started.”

In the past, Naples Pride Fest has been the topic of heated debates. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said Florida can’t enforce a drag show law that prevents children from going.

“They are part of our community, and you cannot have a pride event without the drag queens because that’s who we are, you know, that’s who we are,” Craciun said.

Questions were raised about where the drag shows will be held.

“The big change for this year is last year, part of the entertainment, which included the drag show, was in the Norris Center. That will no longer be in the Norris Center. It has been moved to a private facility at the women’s center,” said Chad Merritt, director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Naples.

Crucian said this is great news for the LGBTQ+ community and their families.

“We expanded a little bit, and now we’re going to expand a little more,” said Crucian. “We’re going to try to stay within the park limits just because it’s really the heart of Naples, Downtown Naples.”

She said Naples Pride Fest is the reason they’re able to keep their doors open and provide a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and their families.

Naples Pride Fest will take place at Cambier Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024.