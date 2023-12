Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference in Marco Island.

The conference will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Marco Island Charter Middle School.

The details of the conference are currently unknown.

You’ll be able to watch the news conference live when it starts in this story.

NOTE: News conferences do not always start on schedule.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.