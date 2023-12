A state-of-the-art facility that would undoubtedly save lives at the NCH Baker Campus in Naples is still on hold.

A public open house was held Thursday evening to get public input on the proposed heart vascular, and stroke institute.

The people WINK spoke to want to see it happen. They don’t see why the city should limit how high a hospital builds.

One person even said he hopes it gets ten new floors approved instead of five.

When it comes to matters of the heart, time is critical.

“If there is an emergency in the hospital, I basically have to run from one side to the other side to see the patient,” said Viviana Navas, NCH, section head for heart failure.

From her clinic to the hospital, it is a 15-minute walk.

And NCH wants to change that with the $200-million project.

“A five-story building to house all of our cardiac and stroke services in one building,” said Paul Hiltz, NCH CEO and president.

The plan has been in the making for over two years.

“The biggest hurdle has been that this building we’re proposing is above the 42-foot mark,” Hiltz said.

So, NCH had to apply for a new public service zone in order to build higher, which the city already created.

“I live in a nine-story building. Why are they holding them to five or six stories down the street?” said Mike Rogan, Naples resident.

Next week, the hospital faces its next hurdle.

“We’re looking for a positive recommendation so that we can get the city council to vote on our project,” Hiltz said.

Rogan thinks this needs to move forward. He lost his father to a heart attack.

“Just 18 months later, bypasses became common, and if my dad could have had a bypass, he might have been around for another decade,” Rogan said.

That’s why he said centers like these are important.

“It’ll prepare us for the next half-century,” he said.

The technology and facilities are needed to save lives.

“Everything is under one roof, one building, with all the latest and most advanced technology. That’s what we have to aspire to and the community of Naples. That’s what they deserve,” Navas said.

If the planning advisory votes “yes” at next week’s meeting, then the proposed NCH heart center will move forward, to be brought forth for approval by the city council in January.