Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Myers Police Department responded to an early morning shooting that occurred in Lehigh Acres.

Law enforcement responded to the house call located on Silver Birch Way at approximately 2:53 a.m., Wednesday. Credit: WINK Credit: WINK Credit: WINK

Around seven police vehicles had appeared on scene.

As of 3:48 a.m., all FMPD vehicles have vacated the scene. LCSO deputies are still present on scene to gather information.

According to the FMPD Public Information Officer, police were there providing support to LCSO. FMPD then left the scene once they learned that the location did not originate within their jurisdiction.

As of 7:21 a.m., LCSO cleared the caution tape around the home and cleared the scene.

The details of the shooting are currently being investigated.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.