The Collier County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Dec. 13 to enter into a public hearing for an ordinance establishing a 12-month moratorium on privately initiated growth management plan amendment applications for two major county roadways. The moratorium would affect Immokalee Road from Interstate 75 east to Oil Well Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road from I-75 east to its end.

Under the ordinance, property owners can still develop their property under the county’s existing growth management plan but can’t apply for amendments to the plan that would cause a change in density.

