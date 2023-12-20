Think small for stocking stuffers

Photo: Pixabay/ MGN

You’ve got almost everything on your Christmas list checked off but don’t forget that stocking hanging on the mantle. Stocking stuffers don’t have to break the bank either.

Many of us go big when it comes to gift giving during the holiday season but when it comes to stocking stuffers, think small, tiny, inexpensive gifts. All of it can cost you less than $20, saving you a lost this holiday season. Browse the aisles of your local pharmacy, grocery or dollar store, or Target’s dollar section (Bullseye’s Playground). They’re full of small, inexpensive toys for kids like Play-Doh, Slinkys or other novelty items. No one will be upset to find candy in their stocking either.

“It’s a good excuse to buy a lot of sweet stuff, especially like the seasonal things that you only get around Christmas time,” Dealnews.com‘s Julie Ramhold said.

When in doubt, you can always get a couple of small gift cards to their favorite store as stocking stuffers. If you’re done shopping and don’t want to step foot in another store, you can always buy a digital gift card online and print it out. You might actually pay less and gift more.