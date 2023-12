Cat with nasal discharge, showing high levels of exposure to ammonia. Cats found within the home (CREDIT: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Over 300 animals were removed from a Frostproof mobile home after an investigation conducted by Polk County deputies.

Deputies visited the home to conduct a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who lived there. Upon arriving, deputies noticed the strong smell of ammonia.

Lisa Lacharite, 48, answered the door and told them she was her mother’s caretaker. After 15 minutes, she allowed authorities into the home. One deputy said he smelled an overwhelming odor of ammonia and saw 50 cats running around the residence, climbing on furniture and sitting on kitchen counters.

Dried feces were spotted on the floors and walls. Lacharite told the deputy she rescues cats and cares for numerous chickens and ducks.

The deputy checked on Lacharite’s mother, who had “glassy eyes and was not easily able to move.”

Multiple staff members from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived to investigate the home.

Polk County Fire Rescue collected air samples of the residence that read between 70 and 100 parts per million ammonia. Anything over 50 parts per million was hazardous to health.

Deputies wore respirator masks to investigate the conditions of the home and Lacharite’s mother was removed from the residence. Animals confiscated from the mobile home in Frostproof (CREDIT: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found the following conditions during their investigation:

Dirty water in containers in the pens

All of the pens contained large amounts of feces on the bottom of the wire cages

Strong odor of ammonia, which immediately caused burning and irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat

Multiple litter boxes lined down the hallway, all of which were filled with urine and feces

In total, 142 cats, 3 dogs, and 164 fowl (ducks, chickens, geese, and a peacock) were taken from the property.

Lacharite admitted in an interview that she knew the conditions inside the residence were not good for them or the animals. She said that she was overwhelmed by the amount of animals and that it has become too much for her to handle. She agreed to surrender all of the animals, except for her three dogs and her mother’s three cats.

Lacharite was transported to the Polk County Jail without incident. All of the animals were removed from the residence and transported to Animal Control. The animals will be evaluated by veterinarians.