When the first guests aboard American Cruise Lines’ inaugural eight-day Florida Gulf Coast and Keys Cruise disembark from tenders at Fishermen’s Village on Dec. 25, they’ll experience a bit of what Charlotte County has to offer.

For the line’s second cruise to the area, a gala event is scheduled Jan. 2, 2024, when all attractions will be open.

Because the cruise line’s first visit to Punta Gorda falls on Christmas, most of the attractions will be closed except for Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, which, along with other county attractions and businesses, has partnered with American Cruise Lines.

Two Sunseeker spa workers confirmed that many of the services at the Lorelei Natural Beauty and Wellness spa have been booked by cruise line guests and will be open on Christmas.

Sunseeker is also offering a Sunseeker Resort Pool Experience to cruise passengers who want to spend the day soaking up the Florida sun.

Although Fishermen’s Village shops and restaurants will be closed on Christmas, except for Captain’s Table restaurant, which is fully booked, visitors can walk around and see the more than 1 million lights and decorations, said Kathy Burnham, marketing director for Fishermen’s Village.

For cruises not falling on a major holiday, the ship’s itinerary will offer excursions to the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, Military Heritage Museum, a King Fisher Fleet Harbor Tour from Fishermen’s Village and a Punta Gorda Local Loop tour, which will include visits to the Peace River Wildlife Center, Visual Arts Center and Sunseeker Resort.

“We are excited to welcome the passengers of American Cruise Lines to our charming destination,” Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Executive Director Sean Doherty said.

“Between all the events and activities that take place throughout the Punta Gorda area, as well as the unique attractions, including the brand new Sunseeker Resort just across the river, there is something for everyone to experience. And we hope they will leave wanting to come back for more.”

The American Glory’s seasonal roundtrip eight-day sailings begin in St. Petersburg and stop at Marco Island and Key West for two days, spend a day at sea before reaching Punta Gorda and returning to St. Petersburg. Prices start at $6,285 per person.