The holidays mean more people on the roads. More traffic leads to more crashes and deaths. One of the reasons steering that trend – alcohol.

“During the month of December, most of the fatalities are due to impairment,” stated Michelle Anderson with the National Road Safety Foundation. “They make up 31% of the fatal crashes that take place during that time.” “On Christmas Day alone, you can average about 335 deaths on the road due to drinking and driving.” Michelle Anderson – National Road Safety Foundation.

WINK News Traffic Anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen said there is good reason for concern when it comes to local roads. There are 27,000 crashes per year in Lee County, averaging 75 per day, according to the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Deadly crashes nationwide have declined, but Lee County has seen a rise in accidents. It’s exacerbated by an increase in congestion and aggressive driving.

Lawmakers have proposed House Bill 317 in an attempt to alleviate aggressive driving, which fines anyone using the left lane for anything but passing on roads going 65 mph or over.

However, that solution is a long way off as we tread deeper into holiday season. And, it will require a study be done.