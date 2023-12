The holiday special continues as people in Punta Gorda spoke with WINK News about their new year wishes for the city.

Thea Fulton doesn’t need the calendar to say “Christmas” to get into the holiday spirit.

She’ll wear her bells and buttons and walk around Punta Gorda, the city she grew up in, spreading cheer for all to hear.

“I believe in the big jolly guy,” said Fulton.

WINK News asked Fulton to think of the city as the big jolly guy, Santa. If she could ask Punta Gorda for one thing this holiday season, what would it be?

Fulton said she wishes for more growth.

“I love to see the city growing, and I would love to see it continue to grow and keep Punta Gorda Punta Gorda because we have such a loving community,” said Fulton.

Lucky for Fulton, her wish has been granted and will be again, again and again.

People are flocking to the city left and right, meaning more cars on the roads.

That leads into Bob Murphy’s wish for less traffic.

“It would be nice to change that so we could get in and out of our houses easier,” said Murphy.

“Traffic is absolutely a problem in the city of Punta Gorda,” admitted Punta Gorda assistant city manager Melissa Reichert.

She said the city continuously works with the Florida Department of Transportation to address traffic troubles, and the city’s partnership with Charlotte County helps, too.

“FDOT has a project that will be starting soon. That is on the northbound 41 that’ll be putting in a roundabout at Carmelita. That’ll take some getting used to for our folks around here and visitors,” said Reichert, “but it is intended to be safer and make traffic flow better.”

Reichert said the project will take place sometime next year and take 18 months to complete.

While that’s good news for Murphy, there are more people with more wishes.

One woman didn’t want to show her face, but hopes the city focuses on more problems.

“Help our homeless and our vets,” the woman said.

Is there anything that the city is currently working on to do with either of those wishes?

WINK News asked Reichert.

“We have a very large focus on veterans. Our police department has a team that goes out and helps veterans in crisis, but we also do multiple fundraisers to help organizations within the community,” said Reichert.

Reichert said she expects efforts toward veterans to ramp up as soon as 2024, especially with two veterans currently serving on the city council.

For those without homes, Reichert reminds the community that the city is working with other organizations through the United Way and participating in several programs that have helped fund the homeless coalition.

Everyone else WINK News asked had nothing but good things to say.

“I think we live in the best place in the world,” said Tammy Jackson.

The City of Punta Gorda will continue to work to grant everyone in the city’s wish, so everyone feels like Tammy Jackson does long into the new year.