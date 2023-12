Are you in the safe zone for fireworks? Don’t wait until New Year’s Eve to find out. Check out what fireworks restrictions are in place across Southwest Florida.

PUNTA GORDA

The City of Punta Gorda said they do not have an ordinance that prohibits people from using fireworks. However, be sure to check with your homeowner’s association before the big night.

FORT MYERS BEACH

According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach, “personal displays of fireworks are not permitted anywhere in the Town, including the beach.”

NAPLES

Personal fireworks and sparklers are prohibited per the City ordinance, according to the City of Naples.