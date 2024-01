Millions of parents and children could start the new year without food.

Reports show one federal food assistance program is projected to be $1 billion short in 2024.

The nutrition program commonly known as WIC is facing higher demand and higher grocery prices.

Making sure kids get the food they need is every parent’s priority, but not all of them can make ends meet.

That’s why many rely on government food assistance programs like WIC.

However, a report from the Center for Policy and Budget Priorities says millions nationwide could be at risk of losing coverage if Congress does not approve additional funds for the program.

According to the USDA, in Florida this past September, there were more than 400,000 participants of the WIC program, all whom could be affected by a lack of funding.

“We had many people coming in and asking for it,” said Kiara Nery, a cashier at Brazmarket in Fort Myers.

Brazmarket said they just started offering WIC and EBT 8 months ago and have seen the relief this gives families.

“It’s very sad when somebody comes into your place and they want to buy something but we don’t offer what they need, and after we got the EBT cards and the WIC, it’s very happy to see customers, especially with kids and buy what they want to buy and we can give this to them,” Nery said.

Non-profit organizations like St. Matthews House say that as a result of the high demand for food assistance, they’re hosting food distributions several times a week.

Congress would need to decide by January 19.

On November 17, President Biden signed off on 6 billion for the program, but the Center for Policy and Budget Priorities says the program needs 7.3 billion to meet the current demand.

Link to Florida WIC numbers: https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2023/12/13/congress-must-act-fully-fund-wic-2024-or-risk-nutrition-security

Link to the research of millions at risk losing coverage: https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-assistance/about-2-million-parents-and-young-children-could-be-turned-away-from-wic

More info on WIC: https://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/wic/index.html

Stores that offer WIC: https://lee.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/clinical-and-nutrition-services/wic/wic-using.html