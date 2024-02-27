‘We’d like to see him get the help’: Parents of plane thief suspect concerned for son’s mental health

The parents of a suspected plane thief are concerned for their son after authorities say he crashed a stolen plane on Monday morning.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office perp walked 43-year-old Bruce Plummer Monday night after investigators say they found evidence and surveillance video connecting him to the attempted burglary of an airplane.

Plummer is accused of trying to steal a 340 Cessna while armed with rifles, wearing a tactical vest, and having a pilot handbook on his person.

Plummer made his first appearance in court on Monday morning, joined in support by his parents and ex-girlfriend.

Plummer’s parents say they believe that what their son did was a cry for help.

“We’d like to see him get the help,” Janet Plummer said. “He needs to get down to the root of what’s causing him to not be able to give up the alcohol and go into a treatment program. An extensive treatment program.”

Plummer’s family said Bruce wanted to go to jail, and on Monday morning, Bruce attempted to steal the plane before crashing it into a light pole and fence.

Janet Plummer said her son loves to fly and would usually train with a family friend when he was sober, but she says the alcohol has changed him.

“He likes to help others. That’s the way he is not drinking,” said Janet, “The drinking obviously caused him to do something very stupid. unwise.”

Surveillance video shows Bruce Plummer entering and exiting a plane, turning on the lights to another, and moving one of the planes parked in the grass out of view of cameras.

Before being seen in the airport footage, Plummer was also seen in a Circle K surveillance video buying containers of Fireball.

The empty containers were later found at PageField.

Plummer’s family told WINK News they would continue to support him, and they hope he gets the help he needs.

“A program that’s going to help him restore himself to not thinking he’s a terrible person,” said Janet.

Plummer will appear in court again on Wednesday.