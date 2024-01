The Chapel by the Sea on Fort Myers Beach is set to be demolished after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

Despite the devastation, there are still several signs of hope. The church was able to salvage some of the notable pieces of memorabilia.

The church bell, originally rescued from a scrap yard during World War II has been salvaged. People were also able to save half of a clamshell used in baptisms.

The Chapel by the Sea is the first church built on Fort Myers Beach. Before construction in 1938, the Presbyterian group first met at a pavilion at Red Coconut Park, various homes, on boats and a casino.

Participants of the church have been worshipping at the Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers.

It is unclear if the church will be rebuilt.

The demolition is set to begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday.