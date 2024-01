Dozens of passengers arrived at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda during the second of American Cruise Lines’ visits Jan. 2. Local officials and business owners predict that this, along with the opening of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, could be the start of a major economic boon for Charlotte County.

The cruise passengers arrived at a marina dock to fanfare, which included a red carpet, backpacks filled with mementos and complimentary mimosas before the visitors boarded American Cruise Line buses taking them to local attractions.

