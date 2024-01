A Collier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is talking about the 15-year-old missing persons case of 6-year-old Adji Ddesir, who went missing in Immokalee.

“We received two leads last year; however, they were met with negative results,” said CCSO Sgt. Richard Nieves. “We continue to fortify our relationship with the community, not only in Immokalee but through our county.”

Family members searched for Adji, and after exhausting all efforts, called the sheriff’s office for help.

“When I say multi-agency, when we speak of at least 12 different counties and cities in our area aided our agency by providing personnel and equipment,” said Nieves.

Adji was last seen playing outside his grandmother’s house in Farm Worker village on Jan. 10, 2009 while his mom was at work.

She told us back in 2010: “Somebody took him.”

A multi-agency task force led by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was formed and included agents from the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“About 22,500 leads came in regarding this event as well. All were vetted and investigated, unfortunately with negative results,” Nieves said.

Investigators soon learned Adji was developmentally disabled and functioned on a 2-year-old level.

Last year, many thought a boy found in Midland, Texas could have been Adji, but it turns out he was not.

“There’s still hope, there’s still hope that we will find them,” said Nieves. “Quite frankly, we still, like, like I mentioned, it’s still an open investigation, and all leads are answered as they come.”

WINK News got in touch with Adji’s mom, Marie, who didn’t want to talk on camera Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.