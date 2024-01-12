Urgent plea for help: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County faces overcrowding crisis

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is currently facing a dire situation as a record number of 607 animals, including dogs, cats, puppies and more, find themselves in need of loving homes.

The overcrowding crisis is straining the shelter’s resources, leaving animals in cages for extended periods and limiting their access to outdoor activities.

In an urgent plea for assistance, the AWL is reaching out to the community to adopt, foster, or volunteer to help.

Current Situation

Forty-eight cats and 18 dogs have been taken in just this year. One of the many dogs available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

The AWL is under contract with Charlotte County, which brings in stray and abandoned animals to the shelter.

While the financial support from the county is appreciated, it significantly increases the number of animals at the facility, exacerbating the challenges faced by the AWL.

Challenges Faced by Animals and Staff

The growing population of animals at the AWL has led to longer stays for these pets.

Volunteers and staff are making heroic efforts to care for the animals, but the sheer volume is making it increasingly difficult.

Dogs and cats are spending more time in their cages, and the usual routines, such as walks and outdoor time, are being disrupted due to the overwhelming demand for care.

Volunteer’s Plea

Volunteers like Michelle Ricker have written heartfelt pleas for help, describing the heartbreaking situation of animals spending extended hours in crates. One of the many dogs available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

Ricker emphasizes the need for additional volunteers to walk dogs, clean animal areas and ultimately provide these animals with the attention and care they deserve.

How You Can Help

The Animal Welfare League is urging the community to step up and make a difference. Whether through adoption, fostering or volunteering, every effort counts.

The AWL has a foster program for those unable to adopt permanently, providing a temporary home for animals until they find their forever families. One of the many dogs available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

For those with limited space, the AWL website offers various ways to contribute.

Visitors can explore pets available for adoption, sign up to volunteer, learn about fostering opportunities and find more information on how they can make a positive impact.

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is in desperate need of support from the community to address the overcrowding crisis.

By adopting, fostering or volunteering, individuals can make a significant difference in the lives of these animals, offering them a chance for a better future. Let’s come together to ensure that these pets receive the love, care and attention they deserve.