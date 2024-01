People living near Naples airport know a thing or two about noise.

“It’s something I think I’ve gotten used to,” said Jeffrey Bartlett.

“We could hear it, and you know, had to stop talking as the planes were going in and out,” said Nancy Shaich from East Naples, “but I don’t know what you could do about it.”

How about new year, new goals?

The Naples Airport Authority announced the launch of its “Fly Safe Fly Quiet” leaderboard program on Jan. 1.

“In this program, we’re going to recognize those that are the best,” said Zachary Burch with the airport.

WINK News asked Burch how it is possible to be quieter.

“Everything from getting planes higher faster, so that they’re not as low over the community, some quieter landing procedures that pilots can undertake with approval from the tower so that they’re really low power, so you’re not hearing that engine thrust as they’re coming into land,” Burch said.

He said operators are assessed in three areas: observance of voluntary curfew hours, arrival altitudes, and the overall noise output of their aircraft, and bonus points are awarded for operators who avoid flying during quiet hours from 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Bartlett lives near the airport.

“I’ve been here about five years. When I first moved in, you know, obviously, I moved in next to an airport, so I rented for a while before I bought, and I was comfortable that, you know, I could deal with the noise, or it wasn’t that bad,” he said, “but I think over the years, it’s gotten louder, due to the bigger and louder planes.”

He supports the airport doing what they can to improve noise output but hopes they find a solution soon.

“The smell of the fuel and the fumes. That was one thing I actually noticed just walking was the smell of it,” said Michael Shaich, who is visiting from Boston. “You see a place with so much nature and beauty, and you’re like, ‘Why is there gas and all this right by you?'”

Naples Airport Authority said each quarter, top operators will be celebrated for creating quieter skies by posts on social media, promotions throughout the airport terminals and more.