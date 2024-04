Lavender Cafe & Bistro launched in early April with a Naples dining spot that defies categorization.

“It’s totally different. I’m trying something new here,” said Lavender owner Hakan Karsavuran, whose modern American and Mediterranean diner serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, with a slight nod to his Turkish roots, as well as culinary flavors from Greece, Spain, Egypt and France.

Karsavuran basically took the traditional American diner concept and infused it with a Mediterranean influence for healthier preparation techniques and a fresh fusion of ingredients.

