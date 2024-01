Drone view of Cape Coral Yacht Club. Credit: WINK

The water has improved following the results of a test on water quality in an area in Southwest Florida’s largest city.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Lee County, the water quality advisory for the Cape Coral Yacht Club on 5819 Driftwood Parkway has been lifted.

The area’s water quality meets the Florida Department of Health’s recreational water quality level for Enterococcus bacteria.

Water samples will continue to be tested on a weekly basis to ensure people’s safety.

Click here to view the newly reported results.