WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking possible patchy fog early Thursday morning with a possibility of rain for the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: We’ll see more breaks in the clouds today with morning temperatures starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Patchy fog will be possible between 7 and 8 a.m., but the light winds we are seeing will limit how dense that fog will get.

Expect more sun than clouds for the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy conditions in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect more sun than clouds for the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Temperature highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Saturday: Mild and humid start to the day with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect more sun than clouds for the afternoon with stray showers possible.

Temperatures remain above normal as the highs are expected to be in the lower to mid-80s.

