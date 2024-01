Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said a white Chevy Camaro was traveling north on Via Coconut Point, south of Via Sicilia Way, on the left lane.

A second vehicle, a silver Chevy HHR, was traveling north on Via Coconut Point, south of Via Sicilia Way, on the right lane.

Investigators said the Camaro began to pass the second vehicle and hit the HHR.

The driver of the HHR, a 34-year-old Fort Myers man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.