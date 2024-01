People across Southwest Florida are stuck making impossible choices. Thinking to themselves, do I pay my rent or buy food for my family?

These are the impossible choices WINK News is hoping to help alleviate with the help of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

When WINK News met Claire in line at the food distribution in Lee County, she was quiet but friendly. It wasn’t until she began talking with WINK News that we began to understand the gravity of her situation.

"I'm going to be 67 at the end of this month, and I never thought I would be in this position," said Claire.

WINK News Anchor Lois Thome then asked Claire, “You’re just not able to make ends meet?”

“Yes,” Claire said.

It’s wasn’t just her at the food distribution site either.

“Three, my husband, myself and my son who lives with us,” said Claire.

She’s one of the more than a quarter million people locally relying on the Harry Chapin Food Bank every month to help feed their families.

"One in eight adults that don't know where their next meal is coming from, one in six children that have to go to bed hungry. Those are big numbers," said Stuart Haniff, the chief development officer for the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

According to a Feeding America survey, 80% are choosing between food and paying a utility bill, and 72% are choosing between food and paying the rent, and 75% had to choose between food and their healthcare.

“Sometimes we’re seeing both parents are working multiple jobs, and having to make the difficult choices of what meals they have to cut out. Who has to go without food? The Harry Chapin Food Bank is here in our 40th year to help alleviate or eliminate those impossible choices,” said Haniff.

They couldn’t do it without the generous support and donations providing the nutritious food they hand out at the distributions.

“It’s great; you can pick whatever you like,” said Claire.

Claire’s grateful. She also wishes she could generously give, like others are.

“Because they’ve helped me,” said Claire. “It’s not just me, there are people worse off than me, and it’s sad.”