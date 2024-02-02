Is 18 old enough to buy a gun? Some Florida lawmakers are considering it

Should adults of any age have the right to buy a gun? It’s a controversial issue Florida lawmakers are discussing.

For many years, you only had to be 18 years old in Florida to buy a rifle or shotgun.

A law was passed to raise the age of buying a gun to 21, but lawmakers are discussing reversing that law, bringing the age back to 18.

WINK News asked people how they felt about re-lowering the age to buy a rifle or long gun in Florida from 21 to 18 years old.

“It’s a terrible idea,” said Mary Gillette. “I think gun violence is enough of an issue, and then when you add in people that are under 21, who have less impulse control, there’s more danger involved.”

“Due to the school shootings all over the country. I think the age should remain at 21,” said Kate Berwald.

“I just don’t believe that they’re responsible enough. If you have a gun for hunting, that’s one thing, but that’s it,” said Dan.

“Eighteen, it doesn’t matter, as long as they’re taught how to use it and when to use it. Don’t pull it out unless you’re going to use it,” said Randy.

Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo said Thursday that the Senate does not have a bill on the issue, and called it a “non-starter.”

“I’d like to see it go back to 18. Florida was 18 for many years,” said Nathan Griffin, the manager at Shoot Straight, a shooting range.

“If a young man or woman can vote, can join the military and defend our country, and can drive, they should have the right to also purchase a firearm,” said Griffin.

Other gun experts like Joshua Araujo, the owner of Guns 4 Less, said it’s not about the age but more about gun safety education.

“If we limit it to 21, we aren’t eliminating the problem of the mental disorder or the underground or the black market. If you say the age is not the limiting factor, it’s the mindset, so proper education and good background checks will do most of it,” said Araujo.

“Education and training is the best thing. They can get some firearm safety education or some training,” said Griffin.

Nevertheless, even with education, there is a risk.

“There’s an inherent risk with being an American. That gun we would most likely use in self-defense could also be used in a crime, so we’re stuck,” said Araujo.

The Florida House approved a bill lowering the age in 2023, but the Senate did not take the issue up.

The bill attempts to reverse the law that raised the age of purchasing a firearm to 21 years old after the 2018 Parkland mass shooting.