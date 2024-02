A high-speed chase resulting in a collision between a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper and a semi-truck left both the trooper and semi-driver dead Friday morning, officials said.

They also confirmed a suspect is in custody.

FHP identified the trooper as Zachary Fink, 26, and the agency was set to discuss his death at a press conference at 11 a.m. at Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie, which started around 12 p.m.

At the conference, officials said the fleeing felon attempted to do a U-turn, and Fink tried to do the same in pursuit when he collided with the semi-truck. The driver of the semi was also killed in the crash.

Port St. Lucie Police later confirmed they'd detained a suspect connected with the I-95 crash in a Facebook post around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, a procession carried Fink’s body, draped in an American flag, from the hospital where he died to the medical examiner’s office around 10:30 a.m., escorted by rows of saluting servicemen.

“We hear the term ‘they’ve made the ultimate sacrifice,’ but that’s a misnomer,” Howze said at the press conference. “Because the sacrifice is in life, not in death. It’s not being there for breakfast with his fiancé in the morning.”

Fink’s tragic death has garnered responses from sheriff’s offices and leaders around the state including Senator Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Casey DeSantis and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community,” wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis on X, previously Twitter. Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community. pic.twitter.com/iWYuKqrkZF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 2, 2024

The scene is just a block away from the St. Lucie County School District (SLCSD) Headquarters. No schools were closed due to the incident, but the school district has reached out to parents to alert them of the situation and that some bus routes were delayed, said SLCSD spokesperson Lydia Martin.

Officials advise to avoid the area, including the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard exit and southbound from the Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard exit.

All lanes are closed on both sides of I-95 from south of Crosstown Parkway until roughly Tradition Parkway as of 11 a.m., according to Florida 511.

FHP investigated the crash alongside Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT and the CSI.