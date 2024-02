Lee County is buzzing with stories of Apple AirTags turning into crime-solving heroes.

These small trackers aren’t just for finding lost keys anymore—they’re helping local cops crack cases.

Local examples

Feb 1. — Stolen goods & drug bust:

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, investigators used AirTags to track stolen items, leading them not only to the loot but also to a stash of drugs.

Result? Two arrests on drug charges.

Feb 2. — Missing boat tracked down:

Brian Baker got his stolen boat back, thanks to an AirTag. He got a notification, tracked it down, and tipped off the sheriff’s office. The thief is still on the loose, but Brian’s grateful to have his boat back.

Expert weighs in

WINK News’ safety & security speicialist Kristen Ziman, a retired police chief, said AirTags are great, but warned against dangerous uses, like stalking and chasing down thieves.

Stalking with AirTags is illegal.

“Florida Statute prohibits the installation of tracking devices. So that statute makes it illegal for a person to knowingly install a tracking device or tracking application on another person or property without that individual’s consen,” said Ziman.

In the Florida state legislature, discussion surrounds whether to bump that up that misdemeanor up to a felony.

AirTags are for finding your lost stuff, not playing detective.

Ziman warns against chasing the criminal down yourself.

Her advice? Let the cops handle confrontations; they know what they’re doing.

AirTags can help law enforcement locate stolen cars, lost items, and even help in missing person cases. But remember, let the cops handle the action.

What is an AirTag?

Apple’s tiny trackers emit Bluetooth signals to help you find lost stuff.

“Air tags are the small coin size tracking devices that you is Apple’s find my network to help users locate lost or stolen items,” said Ziman.

The small tools help find items, like keys or a wallet, in a matter of seconds. n

The use can also aid law enforcement is searching for stolen property.

“If someone steals that property, than the owner of that device can look on their phone, and through that technology, that Bluetooth technology, they’re able to see where that device is, and to see if it’s moving away from them, or what you know what proximity they are,” said Ziman.

In a nutshell: AirTags are crime-fighting sidekicks, but don’t go superhero—leave that to the experts.