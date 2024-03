CREDIT: UC BREAKING NEWS

Neighbors at an apartment complex outside of Naples were woken up by sirens, aviation, K-9 and deputies swarming their clubhouse.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a man into custody at the Arium Apartments shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

They found the man in the attic of the clubhouse on Summerwind Drive.

WINK News reached out to CCSO. They only said it’s an active investigation.

WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.