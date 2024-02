The priciest home currently for sale in the U.S. is in Naples. A Port Royal waterfront compound hit the market for a record-breaking asking price of $295 million.

If the sellers of the 9-acre lot with three homes on it totaling 22,800 square feet at the tip of a peninsula known as Gordon Point receives anywhere close to their asking price, it would shatter the record for the biggest sale in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel LLC, purchased a penthouse at the 220 Central Park South skyscraper in Manhattan in 2019 to set the record.

This property located at 100 Bay Road, which has 728 feet of beach frontage and 927 feet of bay frontage, features a private 231-foot yacht basin and a 111-foot T-dock.

