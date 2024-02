Credit: The Weather Authority

Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week is observed from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 to increase awareness of severe weather hazards. Our WINK Weather Authority team has been highlighting a specific weather event each day throughout the week.

Today’s focus is on temperature extremes and wildfires.

Southwest Florida knows temperature extremes quite well, especially when talking about the extreme heat felt last year. 2023 was the hottest year on record for Southwest Florida since record keeping began in 1902.

Especially from the months from May to October, the heat across Southwest Florida can be dangerous.

When the heat index reaches higher than 105 degrees, symptoms of heat-related illnesses can become prevalent.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, dizziness, and excessive sweating. It is crucial to act fast and move the person experiencing these symptoms to a cooler area and provide them with cool water. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke if untreated. Heat stroke can be deadly and requires immediate emergency attention.

There are ways to prevent heat-related illness including wearing light clothing, staying hydrated, and taking breaks from being outside as often as possible when we are experiencing warm weather conditions.

When experiencing hot temperatures, there is also an increased risk for wildfires. Though springtime is the most common time of year for wildfires to spark, wildfire season in Florida is considered to be year round.

Most wildfires are started by humans due to arson or yard waste burns that get out of control.

When winds are strong and the ground is dry, wildfires can quickly spark and spread.

According to Andrea Schuch, the City of Cape Coral’s Fire Public Affairs Specialist, the City of Cape Coral has more than 300,000 acres of wooded and unincorporated areas, as well as thousands of vacant lots. In addition, on average, the Cape Coral Fire Department responds to 250 wildland, brush, or grass fires each year.

Wildfires can be prevented by being aware of fire safety, disposing of cigarettes properly, and immediately reporting fires and sightings to 911.

RELATED:

Monday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic: Lightning Safety

Tuesday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic: Marine Hazards and Rip Currents

Wednesday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms

Thursday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic: Hurricanes and Flooding