Dr. Bill Kapp wants to change America’s health care model by shifting it from treating symptoms to diagnosing diseases before those symptoms appear.

Fountain Life, 1000 Immokalee Road in North Naples, gives Kapp a working laboratory to try and do just that. Inside lies millions of dollars in diagnostics equipment, including an MRI machine and a CT scan.

A full workup of diagnostics work takes the better part of a day and costs $11,000, Kapp said. Within five years, if his marketing efforts succeed in taking this approach mainstream, he said those costs, through economies of scale, will fall to $500.

