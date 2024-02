Sergeant Musgrove wouldn’t call himself a hero, but the family of 6-month-old Lola would.

“It was a miracle that the officer was right there, witnessed the accident, and got to her right away,” said baby Lola’s grandmother, Lisa Foley.

Last Thursday, Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Musgrove was traveling on South McCall Road near Englewood when he noticed a motorcycle in the left lane traveling around 100 mph.

After catching up with the motorcyclist, Musgrove noticed the motorcyclist had collided with the car that held Lola, her mother, and her sister.

“I ran over to the passenger side, and I saw a three-year-old, and she was screaming hysterically,” said Sgt. Musgrove.

According to CCSO, the motorcyclist was found dead, wedged into the rear window of the car Lola and her family were in.

Lola was unresponsive and pinned underneath the cyclist’s corpse.

“I was so worried. I’m still worried about Lola,” said Musgrove. “Hopefully, every day she’s progressing.”

According to Lola’s family, her condition seems to be improving.

Lola’s grandfather, Tim Foley, said Lola has been having frequent seizures, and the mobility in her legs and arms has improved.

“Her color’s better, and a lot of the swelling on the side of her head has gone down. We’re just really encouraged at this point,” said Tim.

Although the road to recovery is long, Lola’s family said they have faith.

“We believe in the power of prayer and in miracles,” said Lisa. “We already have a miracle in the fact that she’s here with us.”