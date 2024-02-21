Naples Pier design plan nearing finalization

Napes Pier restoration efforts moved forward in October with the 90% design plan being approved by Naples City Council. The complete design of the landmark, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022, will be ready soon, city Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Chad Merritt said.

Once the 100% design plan is finalized, the city will put the project out for bid.

Merritt provided a rundown to the Council at a Feb. 20 workshop on how layout of construction of the more than $20 million project and how it could affect surrounding areas.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.