Achieva Credit Union has opened its newest Lee County branch at 3031 Southwest Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

On Monday, the branch announced its new Lee County branch.

Bandes Construction Company built the free-standing 2,100 square-foot building.

Their branch hours are:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Drive-thru hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The Pine Island branch will offer the community a full range of financial services and products, including the latest banking technology, drive-thru lanes, ATM access and a 24-hour deposit drop box.

Achieva Credit Union has served communities since 1937 and has 25 active branches.

A grand opening event will take place at a later date.