Although the sale has yet to be finalized, Evangelical Christian School announced in a news release and on social media March 5 it will purchase the former Hodges University campus in Fort Myers and have it ready in August for the 2024-25 school year.

Listed at $26 million by LSI Companies, the campus has two buildings totaling 110,000 square feet on 17 acres at 4445 Winkler Ave., which is about 5.3 miles from ECS’ current campus at 8237 Beacon Blvd.

ECS, which teaches preschool through high school at its current campus, first opened in 1973 and has about 1,300 students.

