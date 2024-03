The Green Monster is a fixture at both Fenway Park in Boston and at Fenway South in Fort Myers. The one here in Southwest Florida even has the manual scoreboard, which offers a peak into the game’s past.

During every Spring Training game, it’s Ron Remick and Kelly Schultz’s job to keep the scoreboard up to date.

“This is like being a kid again,” Remick said.

The two scoreboard operators enjoy their unique view of the game. They’re in a room filled with dozens of numbered boards, ranging from zero to 99. So they’re ready for any player’s number or any amount of runs scored.

From the first pitch of the game, the duo works as a team tracking the game through a small window in the left field wall.

“You learn to not so much try to see where the ball when you learn to read the language of the infielders or watch the umpires,” Schultz said.

They also keep an eye on the out of town scores. And like many people in baseball, these die hard Sox fans have their superstitions.

“I have certain zeros that I may use that if I think that the sox I want to see them score a run, I may take them off the top row,” Remick explained. “If there’s a team I don’t want to see score, I might go off the bottom row.”

“Maybe we’ve got a little rally going on and we’ll kind of move them a little bit,” Remick said. “Talk to them and maybe just brush them a little bit and be ready to go.”

Once the inning is over, it’s time to grab the ladder and boards and update the game, out of town scores and even pitching changes. All in a race against the clock.

“Keeps your blood pumping,” Schultz said.

But win or lose, this work is fun.

“My wife says I leave for work in the morning with a smile and I come home with a smile,” Remick said.