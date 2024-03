Credit: Yoly Figueredo

Yoly and Angel Figueredo opened Chica Rosa Creperie and Cafe at the end of January at 9903 Gulf Coast Main St., G-117, in south Fort Myers, next to Amore Brick Oven Pizza.

The creperie cafe with all pink decor offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes, flatbreads and an assortment of beverages from coffee-based drinks and milkshakes to an array of mimosas.

Chica Rosa currently offers a simpler menu, preparing to launch the permanent, extended menu within the next few weeks.

