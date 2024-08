This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers — all out of Lee County.

Jonathon Manning has a warrant out for his arrest for skipping a court date. The 38-year-old did time for selling items to pawn shops that did not belong to him. He was supposed to appear again before a judge but investigators said he didn’t show up. Look for him in Lehigh Acres.

Jeffrey McDonald apparently had his own version of a happy meal on him when he got arrested at a local McDonald’s. Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant for a disturbance and found the 26-year-old with drugs and a Glock. After spending time behind bars and on probation, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he cut off his ankle monitor. He has a tattoo of a Bible verse on his right arm and “One Life” on his left wrist.

Rustin Rodgers is also accused of violating probation. He was serving it because of a past DUI. Investigators say they found the 40-year-old behind the wheel again, this time asleep. They tried to do field sobriety tests, but he kept falling asleep. Once deputies catch up with him, he will be held without bond.

If you have seen any of the wanted men, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.