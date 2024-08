This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jose Contreras Alonzo has a bench warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear for a DUI, fleeing and eluding, and driving without a license. Troopers said Alonzo was speeding on State Road 80 with no taillights, swerving in and out of traffic, and that he nearly hit others. His arrest report stated he claimed to have two beers despite barely being able to stand. The 27-year-old spent a few days in jail before being released. Look for him in Fort Myers.

Elijah Blank has been on the run since late July after his arrest for first-degree arson of a dwelling in Cape Coral. SWFL Crime Stoppers told WINK News he is a repeat offender with 20 previous bookings, the first one at age 15. Since then, he’s faced additional charges of resisting, drugs, grand theft, criminal mischief, property damage, battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter, and grand theft auto. He could be using the aliases of Elijah McClain or Elijah Blake.

46-year-old Victor Figueroa is wanted for violating probation for burglary of a dwelling. He spent three and a half years in prison for stealing power tools, followed by probation, which he is accused of violating last month. He has a tattoo of the Puerto Rican flag on his back, flames on his left hand, and “Love is Pain” on his neck.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.