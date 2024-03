The Weather Authority is forecasting a foggy Monday morning with advisories issued in parts of Southwest Florida.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: A mild, muggy, and foggy start as a dense fog advisory was issued for parts of Southwest Florida until 8 a.m.

Southwest Florida will see clouds and sun through the day with stray showers possible in the afternoon.

Isolated rain and a few storms are expected for the evening.

Temperature highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s.

Southwest Florida could see a stray shower across our southern communities through the morning, but then dry and beautiful conditions for the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a cooler and breezy day with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and cool morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Sun and clouds and beautiful for the afternoon with less humid conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.