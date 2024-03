A family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl whose life was tragically ripped away. Now, they want justice.

Kayla Rincon-Miller brought joy and light into the lives of her parents.

On Sunday night, Rincon-Miller was enjoying spring break with her friends. They were walking to McDonald’s from the Coralwood 10 movie theater along a side street off Del Prado in Cape Coral.

A van pulled up, and people got out and tried to rob the girls. They started shooting and hit Rincon-Miller. She later died from her injuries.



We are now hearing from Rincon-Miller’s family. Her mom, grandmother, and cousin came to see the memorial on Tuesday for the first time.

Her cousin said seeing it on the news was one thing, but to see it in person just highlights this nightmare they can’t wake up from.

Her cousin said Rincon-Miller’s mom slept in her bed the night after she found the news just to be close to her daughter, and with Rincon-Miller being her dad’s only child, they have concerns about his will to live now

“Our children are not safe,” said Sharmaine Lopez, her cousin. “This is where I grew up.”

We spoke with one of Rincon-Miller’s friends, who was in tears. She said going on without Rincon-Miller has already been extremely hard.

Rincon-Miller’s great-grandmother passed a day before she did, so the family was already dealing with that death, and this just adds to their grief.

If you have any information, contact police.