Vigil held for teen killed in Cape Coral

Kayla Rincon-Miller. CREDIT: Rincon-Miller family

A vigil was held on Saturday night for Kayla Rincon-Miller, a teen who was fatally shot in Cape Coral.

The vigil was held at Jaycee Park in Cape Coral at 6:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post for the event, the family stated:

A candlelight vigil is being held in memory of Kayla Rincon-Miller. Please join us in honoring her life by standing in unity for a moment of silence and prayer. To shine a light for hope, justice, and healing in the community she called home. Kayla’s passing has touched the hearts of so many. Let’s unite and spread the love that lived within this beautiful child.

Family and friends held a moment of silence and prayer for the teen. Candles were provided in limited quantity.

Those wanting to honor Kayla were encouraged to attend the vigil wearing her favorite colors: pink and purple.

If you have any information on the death of Kayla Ricncon-Miller, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.