This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an update on an Alva woman, a man accused of selling fentanyl, and a group of toy thieves. Anne Lang Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Anne Lang, an Alva woman accused of DUI manslaughter in 2021 has been located and is in Hendry County custody.

Lang was arrested in 2021 after investigators said she was drunk when she was involved in a high-speed crash that killed a father and his two daughters. According to troopers, her blood alcohol level was 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Lang was set to appear in court early this month, when she failed to show up, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office alerted her as an endangered missing person on March 19, 2024.

US Marshals located Lang near Lakeland, nearly a week after being reported missing on March 26, 2024.

Lang is being held without bond in Hendry County, her next court date is April 5.

DeAndre Jones has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl in Lee County.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, during a search of Jones’ apartment authorities found over 66 grams of fentanyl, a handgun, and more than $4,300 in cash.

Jones is charged with the sale of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toys for Tots arrest Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

5 people were arrested after allegedly stealing over $2,500 worth of gifts for children in need from Toys for Tots in Desoto County.

The five arrested were 32-year-old Ashley Downs, 30-year-old Eric Downs, 22 year old Courtney Sumner, Lilian Kullen and Timothy Kilgo. Deputies are still searching for one more suspect, Serenity Cheyanne Shipley.

According to authorities the group stole more than $2,500 worth of items from a Toys for Tots collection in October of 2023.

Unique bicycles, lego sets, and other toys were among of the stolen items.

If you have any information regarding Serenity Shipley’s whereabouts, the DeSoto sheriff’s office asks you contact their non-emergency line at 863-993-4700.