The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that damaged a home and a parked car.

According to police, the crash was reported at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday at Santa Barbara Boulevard North and NE 12th Lane.

According to the homeowner, a red car slammed into the home, damaging the garage and a yellow vehicle on the driveway.

The driver then drove away from the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

